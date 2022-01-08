Moto G Stylus 2022's key specifications tipped ahead of launch

Moto G Stylus 2022 will not run on Android 12 (Photo credits: OnLeaks & Prepp)

Motorola is gearing up to launch its Moto G Stylus 2022 handset in the coming months. In the latest development, key specifications of the device have been leaked ahead of its debut. As per the leaks, it will feature an IPS LCD display, a 50MP triple camera unit, a MediaTek Helio G85 chip, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

Moto G Stylus 2022's key specifications have now been leaked. And, to the surprise of many, the handset will not run on Android 12. Instead, it will boot Android 11 allegedly with only one major update to Android 12.

The phone will not have NFC as well. Since the Moto G Stylus 2021 debuted in January, its successor's launch can't be far off.

Display The handset will feature a Full-HD+ IPS LCD screen

The Moto G Stylus 2022 will sport a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have an oval camera module. The handset will bear a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will also have a dedicated slot for the stylus at the bottom.

Information It will flaunt a 50MP main camera

The Moto G Stylus 2022 will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, it will sport a 16MP snapper.

Internals It will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor

The Moto G Stylus 2022 will be fueled by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11 OS and will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging. For connectivity, it will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto G Stylus 2022: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Moto G Stylus 2022 will be announced at the time of its launch in the coming months. However, going by the leaked specifications, the handset may be priced around Rs. 20,000.