Moto Edge X30's BIS certification points at forthcoming launch

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 08, 2022, 12:30 am 2 min read

Moto Edge X30 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip to be launched in India soon

Motorola is gearing up to launch its flagship handset, the Edge X30, in India. Although the exact date is still unknown, a listing of the handset on the BIS certification site hints at its imminent debut in the country. The handset was introduced in China in December last year and has had a successful run there so far.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Moto Edge X30 had made its debut as the world's first phone with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Ever since its arrival, people around the world, including India, have been trying to get their hands on the phone.

The appearance of the Edge X30 on the BIS website aligns with the earlier information that it will be available in India by February.

Display The handset features a 144Hz screen

The Moto Edge X30 sports a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has a cylindrical camera unit on the rear. The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 144Hz refresh rate, a 576Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, and a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

Information It flaunts a 60MP selfie camera

The Moto Edge X30 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it has a 60MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast-charging

The Moto Edge X30 is fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. At the heart, it boots Android 12-based MYUI 3.0 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto Edge X30: Pricing and availability

The Moto Edge X30 is expected to make its debut in India by February. In China, the handset starts at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 38,000) for the 8GB/128GB model and goes up to CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,000) for the 12GB/256GB model.