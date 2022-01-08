#DealOfTheDay: iPhone 12 mini is available at just Rs. 41,000

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 08, 2022, 12:00 am 2 min read

iPhone 12 mini's 64GB model is up for grabs on Flipkart at Rs. 40,999

If you want to make the jump from Android to iOS or are simply in the market to upgrade your old iPhone with one of the newer models, this deal might interest you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 18,901 on the iPhone 12 mini in India. The e-commerce giant is also providing additional benefits to those willing to exchange their old phones.

Context Why does this story matter?

The iPhone 12 mini arrived in the market with the aim to reimagine the flagship segment. Apple's idea of a small yet powerful device was welcomed by many but didn't prove to be a hit.

The company has already halted the production of iPhone 12 mini due to poor sales and it is now up for grabs at discounted prices.

Information Everything to know about the deal

The iPhone 12 mini is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 40,999 (MRP: Rs. 59,900) for the 64GB storage variant. Buyers can avail of 5% cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card along with up to Rs. 15,450 extra discount by exchanging an old smartphone.

Display The device features a XDR OLED display

The iPhone 12 mini sports a wide notch, slim bezels, and an aluminum-glass body with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The handset bears a 5.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) XDR OLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, HDR10 support, scratch-resistant ceramic glass protection, and 1,200-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Black, Blue, Green, Purple, Red, and White color options.

Information It sports a 12MP selfie camera

The iPhone 12 mini is equipped with a dual camera module, including a 12MP (f/1.6) primary shooter and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it has a 12MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals An A14 Bionic chip powers the device

The iPhone 12 mini is fueled by an A14 Bionic processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. At the heart, it boots iOS 14.1 and houses a 2,227mAh battery with 20W wired and 12W magnetic wireless charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, NFC, and a Lightning port.