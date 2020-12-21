Earlier this month, Lenovo unveiled the K12 smartphone in China and is now working to launch the Global Edition soon. In the latest development, renders of the Global Edition have been leaked by MySmartPrice, revealing that the phone will look like the Moto E7. It is tipped to come with a waterdrop notch, a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, and dual rear cameras.

Design and display Lenovo K12 Global Edition: At a glance

As per the images, the Lenovo K12 Global Edition will feature a plastic body, a waterdrop notch, and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, there will be a dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Further, it will be offered in Teal and Grey colors.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Lenovo K12 Global Edition will sport a dual rear camera module including a 48MP (f/1.79) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. For selfies and video calling, it will get a 5MP front-facing snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Lenovo K12 Global Edition will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, combined with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 10 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What will be the price?