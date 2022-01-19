TECNO POP 5 Pro debuts in India at Rs. 8,500

TECNO POP 5 Pro debuts in India at Rs. 8,500

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 19, 2022, 05:44 pm 2 min read

TECNO POP 5 Pro houses a 6,000mAh battery (Photo credit: TECNO)

TECNO has launched its latest budge-range handset, the POP 5 Pro, in India. The phone carries a price-tag of Rs. 8,499 for the 3GB/32GB model and will be available for purchase from today via retail outlets. As for the key highlights, it features an LCD screen, an 8MP main camera, a MediaTek Helio A22 chip, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

The POP 5 Pro arrives a week after the launch of the POP 5 LTE, indicating TECNO's aggressive approach toward the budget segment in India.

Feature-packed and cost-effective phones have always attracted Indian buyers and the company is hoping to tap into that sentiment by loading POP 5 Pro with features like Kids Mode, Peek Proof, Voice Charger, and support for 14 regional languages.

Display The handset is available in three colors

Photo credit: TECNO

The TECNO POP 5 Pro features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and an IPX2-rating for splash resistance. On the rear, it sports a vertical camera unit. The handset gets a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 480-nits of brightness. It is offered in Deepsea Luster, Ice Blue, and Sky Cyan color options.

Information It sports a 5MP selfie camera

The TECNO POP 5 Pro is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising an 8MP (f/2.0) main sensor and a secondary 'AI lens' with dual LED flash. On the front, it has a 5MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals It is backed by a MediaTek Helio A22 chip

Photo credit: MediaTek

The TECNO POP 5 Pro is fueled by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11 (Go Edition)-based HiOS 7.6 and houses a 6,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the handset offers support for 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack as well as Wi-Fi.

Information TECNO POP 5 Pro: Pricing and availability

The TECNO POP 5 Pro is priced at Rs. 8,499 for the sole 3GB/32GB variant. It is up for grabs starting today via retail outlets. The handset is yet to be listed on the official website of the company or any e-commerce site in India.