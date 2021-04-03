TECNO is all set to launch its latest smartphone, the SPARK 7, in India on April 9, an Amazon microsite has revealed. The listing has also detailed the key features of the handset, including a waterdrop notch design, dual LED flash units on the front, dual rear cameras, and a 6,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The phone will offer a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner

TECNO SPARK 7 will sport a waterdrop notch design with a slim bottom bezel. The textured back panel will house a dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint scanner. The display details of the handset are unknown as of now but it may bear a 6.8-inch HD+ screen. It is expected to be offered in Green, Black, and Blue color options.

Cameras It will support Slo-Mo video recording

TECNO SPARK 7 will pack a dual rear camera setup and a single selfie snapper. However, the specifications of the sensors are unclear as of now. For videos, it is said to offer a time-lapse video mode for both the front and rear cameras with speeds ranging from 15x to 5,400x. It will also support Video Bokeh and Slo-Mo recording.

Internals It will draw power from a Helio G85 chipset

TECNO SPARK 7 will reportedly be fueled by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it may run on Android 11 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Twitter Post The phone will offer up to 41 days stand-by time

Charge UP and SWAG UP on the long lasting battery of SPARK 7 with up to 41 days stand-by time! 🔋



Launching on 9th April! 🙌🏼⚡



Know more: https://t.co/Q4azZDGLOY#TECNO #TECNOMOBILEINDIA #SPARK7 #SWAGUP pic.twitter.com/mhcG8WSOWh — TecnoMobileInd (@TecnoMobileInd) April 3, 2021

