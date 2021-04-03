-
TECNO SPARK 7 to debut in India on April 9Last updated on Apr 03, 2021, 05:06 pm
-
TECNO is all set to launch its latest smartphone, the SPARK 7, in India on April 9, an Amazon microsite has revealed.
The listing has also detailed the key features of the handset, including a waterdrop notch design, dual LED flash units on the front, dual rear cameras, and a 6,000mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design and display
The phone will offer a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
-
TECNO SPARK 7 will sport a waterdrop notch design with a slim bottom bezel. The textured back panel will house a dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint scanner.
The display details of the handset are unknown as of now but it may bear a 6.8-inch HD+ screen. It is expected to be offered in Green, Black, and Blue color options.
-
Cameras
It will support Slo-Mo video recording
-
TECNO SPARK 7 will pack a dual rear camera setup and a single selfie snapper. However, the specifications of the sensors are unclear as of now.
For videos, it is said to offer a time-lapse video mode for both the front and rear cameras with speeds ranging from 15x to 5,400x. It will also support Video Bokeh and Slo-Mo recording.
-
Internals
It will draw power from a Helio G85 chipset
-
TECNO SPARK 7 will reportedly be fueled by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
Under the hood, it may run on Android 11 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
-
Twitter Post
The phone will offer up to 41 days stand-by time
-
Charge UP and SWAG UP on the long lasting battery of SPARK 7 with up to 41 days stand-by time! 🔋— TecnoMobileInd (@TecnoMobileInd) April 3, 2021
Launching on 9th April! 🙌🏼⚡
Know more: https://t.co/Q4azZDGLOY#TECNO #TECNOMOBILEINDIA #SPARK7 #SWAGUP pic.twitter.com/mhcG8WSOWh
-
Information
TECNO SPARK 7: Pricing and availability
-
The official pricing details of the TECNO SPARK 7 will be announced at the April 9 launch event. However, it is tipped to cost under Rs. 10,000. The smartphone will be available for purchase via Amazon.