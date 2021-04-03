-
LG launches a high-performance Ultra Gear 17 laptop: Details hereLast updated on Apr 03, 2021, 03:57 pm
South Korean tech giant LG has released a large-screen high-performance laptop, called the Ultra Gear 17 in its home country. It carries a price-tag of KRW 2.24 million (roughly Rs. 1.45 lakh).
As for the key highlights, the LG Ultra Gear 17 has a QHD+ display, 11th-generation Tiger Lake Intel Core processors, and an 80Wh battery.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
The device tips the scales at 1.95kg
The LG Ultra Gear 17 features a conventional design with slim bezels on the sides, a thick chin, a touchpad, and a full-sized keyboard.
It has a 17-inch WQXGA (2560x1600 pixels) IPS LCD display that is touted to provide vivid as well as clear picture quality.
Dimensions-wise, the laptop measures 381x274x19.9mm and tips the scales at 1.95kg.
Information
It offers all the standard connectivity ports
LG Ultra Gear 17 offers a host of I/O ports, including three USB 3.1 ports, a USB-4 port that supports USB-Power Delivery, an HDMI slot, and a DC charging port. For wireless connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.
Internals
The laptop comes with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics
The LG Ultra Gear 17 draws power from 11th-generation Tiger Lake Intel Core processors, paired with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It packs an 80Wh battery.
There is a 'dual upgrade system' that allows users to expand storage and RAM using built-in slots. The machine also packs two fans for improved thermal performance.
Information
LG Ultra Gear 17: Pricing and availability
In South Korea, LG Ultra Gear 17 is priced at KRW 2.24 million (roughly Rs. 1.45 lakh) for the base model with the Intel Core i5 chipset. The availability details of the laptop in the global market are yet to be revealed.