South Korean tech giant LG has released a large-screen high-performance laptop, called the Ultra Gear 17 in its home country. It carries a price-tag of KRW 2.24 million (roughly Rs. 1.45 lakh). As for the key highlights, the LG Ultra Gear 17 has a QHD+ display, 11th-generation Tiger Lake Intel Core processors, and an 80Wh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The device tips the scales at 1.95kg

The LG Ultra Gear 17 features a conventional design with slim bezels on the sides, a thick chin, a touchpad, and a full-sized keyboard. It has a 17-inch WQXGA (2560x1600 pixels) IPS LCD display that is touted to provide vivid as well as clear picture quality. Dimensions-wise, the laptop measures 381x274x19.9mm and tips the scales at 1.95kg.

Information It offers all the standard connectivity ports

LG Ultra Gear 17 offers a host of I/O ports, including three USB 3.1 ports, a USB-4 port that supports USB-Power Delivery, an HDMI slot, and a DC charging port. For wireless connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Internals The laptop comes with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics

The LG Ultra Gear 17 draws power from 11th-generation Tiger Lake Intel Core processors, paired with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It packs an 80Wh battery. There is a 'dual upgrade system' that allows users to expand storage and RAM using built-in slots. The machine also packs two fans for improved thermal performance.

Information LG Ultra Gear 17: Pricing and availability