Samsung has made a whole new marketing statement for its latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S21 Ultra. First posted by The Hollywood Reporter, the Korean tech giant has gone beyond ads to create an entire TV series focused on the handset's camera performance. The show, titled Exposure, will debut on April 26 and will be streamed via Hulu platform. Here are more details.

About the show The series will be a photography-themed competition

The TV show Exposure will be a reality competition series wherein up-and-coming photographers will participate in weekly challenges. All the contestants will exclusively use the Galaxy S21 Ultra to shoot images and videos and the winner will be titled "America's best mobile photographer." For this branded collaboration, Samsung has partnered with BBH Entertainment as well as Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's Westbrook Inc.

Quote Goal is to communicate Galaxy S21 Ultra's camera technology

"Our goal in creating the show is to take an innovative, engaging, and compelling approach in communicating our camera technology and we're excited to see how creators will use the Galaxy S21 Ultra in new and interesting ways," said Janet Lee, VP (mobile marketing), Samsung.

Design and display Galaxy S21 Ultra flaunts a QHD+ AMOLED display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Galaxy S21 Ultra features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 10-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is also compatible with an S Pen.

Information The phone boasts of a 108MP main camera

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra offers a quad rear camera module comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 10MP (f/4.9) periscope camera with 10x optical zoom. Up front, it has a 40MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals It boots One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is powered by an Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Pricing and availability