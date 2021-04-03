Sony is expected to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the Xperia 1 III (pronounced as Xperia 1 Mark 3) on April 14. In the latest development, a Chinese tipster has revealed the handset's key specifications. As per the leak, the Xperia 1 III will come with a 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 60x periscope zoom, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The phone will flaunt a 4K HDR OLED display

Sony Xperia 1 III will feature a conventional rectangular screen and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will offer a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch 4K (1644x3840 pixels) HDR OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 21:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color depth, and 1300-nits of peak brightness.

Information It will sport a 64MP main camera

Sony Xperia 1 III will pack a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP periscope telephoto sensor with 60x lossless zoom. The periscope lens may also offer Sony's Cyber-Shot optimizations.

Internals It will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor

Sony Xperia 1 III will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it may run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Sony Xperia 1 III: Pricing and availability