Xiaomi could launch its first foldable smartphone on March 29Last updated on Mar 25, 2021, 07:54 pm
Xiaomi is expected to launch a new Mi MIX smartphone on March 29, alongside the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11 Lite models.
The handset will reportedly be called Mi MIX 4 Pro and it will arrive as the company's first-ever foldable device.
It is expected to come with flagship-grade hardware, a main foldable AMOLED screen, and multiple rear cameras.
Design and display
The phone will have a Samsung Fold 2-like design
As per the reports and leaks, Mi MIX 4 Pro will have an in-folding design - similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Huawei Mate X2.
The phone will bear a secondary screen on the outside and a main, flexible OLED screen on the inside.
The rear section is likely to house a triple camera setup housed in the top-left corner.
Cameras
It will have a unique "liquid lens"
Details regarding the camera specifications of the Mi MIX Pro 4 are scarce at the moment. The rear setup is said to comprise a 100MP+ main sensor, which could possibly be a 108MP unit.
It will also feature a proprietary "liquid lens" technology that will work like a human eye to adjust focal length and offer faster focusing as well as accurate scene detection.
Internals
It will offer up to 512GB of internal storage
The Mi MIX 4 Pro is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
It may run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 4,500mAh or bigger battery with support for fast-charging.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, and a Type-C port.
Information
Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 Pro: Pricing and availability
The official pricing and availability details of the Mi MIX 4 Pro will be announced at the time of the launch, which could happen on March 29. However, considering the rumored specifications, it is likely to cost upwards of Rs. 1 lakh.