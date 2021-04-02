Chinese smartphone maker TECNO is gearing up to launch a new Spark 7 model in India next week. In the latest development, GSMArena has shared a render of the handset, revealing its design details and features. As per the leak, the Spark 7 will come with a waterdrop notch display, a headphone jack, and will be offered in three color options. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The phone will have a textured rear panel

TECNO Spark 7 will feature a waterdrop notch design and a slim bottom bezel. The textured back panel will sport 'SPARK' branding, a multi-camera system, and a physical fingerprint scanner. The display details of the handset are unknown as of now but it may bear a 6.8-inch HD+ screen. It will be available in Green, Black, and Blue color variants.

Information It will support up to 5400x time-lapse video

At present, the details regarding the camera specifications of TECNO Spark 7 are unclear. However, the handset will have a time-lapse video mode on both front and rear cameras with speeds ranging from 15x to 5400x. It will also support Video Bokeh and Slo-Mo recording.

Internals It may draw power from a Helio G85 processor

The TECNO Spark 7 is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It may run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh or bigger battery with support for fast-charging. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information TECNO Spark 7: Pricing and availability