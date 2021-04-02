Vivo has launched a new X60t model in China, as the latest addition to its X60 series of smartphones. The handset mirrors the vanilla X60 model in terms of design and specifications but packs a different processor. The X60t comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset, 128GB of internal storage, triple rear cameras, and a 4,300mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The phone flaunts an AMOLED display

The Vivo X60t features a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it offers a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.8:9, HDR10+ support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered in two color options, namely, Huacai and Force.

Information It sports a 48MP primary camera

The Vivo X60t packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto camera. For selfies and video calling, it has a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals It supports 33W fast-charging

The Vivo X60t is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Origin OS and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GNSS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo X60t: Pricing and availability