TECNO POP 5 Pro teased in India, launch imminent

TECNO POP 5 Pro teased in India, launch imminent

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 19, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

TECNO POP 5 Pro could make its debut in India soon (Photo credit: TECNO)

TECNO is gearing up to introduce its new budget-range handset, the POP 5 Pro, in India soon. The Chinese company has teased the launch of the phone through Twitter. The device will add to the portfolio of budget handsets of the company. As for the key highlights, the phone will feature an HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio A22 chip, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Twitter Post Here's a look at the teaser from TECNO

Context Why does this story matter?

It has only been a few days since the launch of the POP 5 LTE in India. Now, TECNO is gearing up to announce another POP series model in the country. The POP 5 Pro could be an upgraded version of the POP 5 LTE.

In India's already crowded budget segment, it is expected to strengthen the company's foothold and attract first-time buyers.

Display The handset will sport a 6.52-inch HD+ screen

TECNO POP 5 LTE (Photo credit: TECNO)

The TECNO POP 5 Pro will have a waterdrop notch design. Like the POP 5 LTE, it will likely sport a noticeable bottom bezel and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it could feature a dual or triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.52-inch HD+ display, similar to that of the POP 5 LTE.

Information It will have a single selfie camera

Details about the camera of the TECNO POP 5 Pro are scarce but it is expected to sport a dual or triple camera unit at the back and a single selfie shooter.

Internals It will house a 6,000mAh battery

Photo credit: MediaTek

The TECNO POP 5 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Like the POP 5 LTE, it will likely boot Android 11 (Go Edition)-based HiOS 7.5. It will also house a 6,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Type-C port.

Information TECNO POP 5 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the TECNO POP 5 Pro will be announced at the time of its launch. However, going by the leaks, the phone is expected to be priced around Rs. 7,000.