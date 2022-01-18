Vivo T1 to be launched in India by March

Jan 18, 2022

Vivo T1 is backed by a Snapdragon 778G chip (Photo credit: Vivo China)

Vivo is gearing up to launch a new T1 handset in India soon. As per 91mobiles, the Chinese tech giant will introduce its first T-series smartphone aka the T1, in the country by March. The T1 was announced in China in October last year. It features a 120Hz display, a 64MP triple rear camera system, and a Snapdragon 778G chip.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vivo's T series of smartphones is the replacement for its Y series. The company had launched two T series handsets, T1 and T1x, in China in October. Out of the two, T1 will make its way to India by March.

It will increase competition in the sub-Rs. 30,000 segment, which is seeing new entrants every other week.

Display The handset has a 120Hz LCD display

Photo credit: Vivo China

The Vivo T1 features a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it sports a vertical camera module. The handset gets a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 91.36% screen-to-body ratio. Dimensions-wise, it measures 8.49mm thick and weighs 192 grams.

Information It flaunts a 64MP main camera

The Vivo T1 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it sports a 16MP (f/2.5) snapper for selfies and video calls.

Internals It is fueled by a Snapdragon 778G chip

Photo credit: Qualcomm

The Vivo T1 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. There could be a 12GB RAM model as well. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based OriginOS 1.0 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. The handset offers support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo T1: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Vivo T1 will be announced at the time of its launch sometime around March. For reference, the handset starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,500) in China.