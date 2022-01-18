Realme Book Enhanced Air, with 11th-generation Intel processor, goes official

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 18, 2022, 06:11 pm 2 min read

Realme Book Enhanced Air launched in China (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme has launched a new laptop, the Realme Book Enhanced Air, in China as a thin and light model weighing at just 1.37kg. It carries a price-tag of CNY 4,699 (around Rs. 55,000) and will go on sale from January 21 in two color options. Other key highlights include a 14.0-inch 2K display, an 11th-generation Intel Core processor, and 65W fast-charging support.

Context Why does this story matter?

Realme Book Enhanced Air is the latest addition to the company's growing portfolio of laptops and joins the Realme Book Slim and Realme Book Enhanced models.

As the name suggests, the laptop is said to 'feel like air' with its compact design and 1.37kg weight, which has been achieved by using a polyester frame instead of glass.

Design and display The laptop has a fingerprint sensor and backlit keyboard

Photo credit: Realme

The Realme Book Enhanced Air features a lightweight polyester polymer frame, a backlit keyboard with support for Microsoft PTP Clickpad technology, a fingerprint scanner embedded within the power button, and an HD webcam. The laptop bears a 14.0-inch 2K (2160x1440 pixels) IPS screen with up to 400-nits of peak brightness and 100% sRGB support. Dimensions-wise, it measures 307.21x228.96x15.5mm.

Internals It is loaded with 512GB of SSD storage

The Realme Book Enhanced Air draws power from an 11th-generation quad-core Intel Core i511320H processor, paired with Intel's Xe graphics, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It runs on Windows 11 OS and packs a 54Wh battery with 65W fast-charging technology that is touted to charge the laptop to 50% in 30 minutes.

Connectivity It boasts dual Harman Kardon-tuned stereo speakers

Photo credit: Realme

The Realme Book Enhanced Air is equipped with two Generation 2 USB Type-C 3.2 ports, a Generation 1 USB Type-A 3.1 port, a Thunderbolt 4 slot, and a 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack. For wireless connectivity, the laptop offers support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. It comes with dual Harman Kardon-tuned stereo speakers with DTS sound.

Information Realme Book Enhanced Air: Pricing and availability

The Realme Book Enhanced Air is priced at CNY 4,699 (around Rs. 55,000) and comes in Island Gray and Sky Blue color options. The laptop will be available in China from January 21.