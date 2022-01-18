Xiaomi 11T Pro to cost under Rs. 55,000 in India

Xiaomi 11T Pro's price in India leaked (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi is all set to launch its new 11-series 'Hyperphone,' the 11T Pro, in India on Wednesday i.e. January 19. A day ahead of its launch, tipster Yogesh Brar has leaked an image of the retail box of the handset, revealing an MRP of Rs. 54,999 for the 12GB/256GB model. However, the actual pricing will be lower than this, possibly around Rs. 47,000.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Xiaomi 11T Pro was first announced in Europe in September last year and will arrive as Xiaomi's second phone in India with 120W fast-charging technology.

The latest leak not only reveals that the handset will be offered in a 12GB/256GB configuration but also suggests that it will cost under Rs. 54,999 and possibly, around the same price-point as the newly-announced OnePlus 9RT.

Design and display The handset offers 1,000-nits of peak brightness

Photo credit: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi 11T Pro has a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, an IP53-rated body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color support, 1,000-nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for display protection. Dimensions-wise, it measures 8.8mm in thickness and tips the scales at 204g.

Cameras It boasts a 108MP main camera

The Xiaomi 11T Pro features a triple rear camera unit comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) tele-macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera. Both the front and rear cameras are capable of recording 1080p videos and 8K videos at 30fps, respectively.

Under the hood It is backed by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset

Photo credit: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it ships with Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Xiaomi 11T Pro: Pricing and availability

As per the latest leak, the Xiaomi 11T Pro will be priced under Rs. 54,999, possibly at around Rs. 46,999 for the 12GB/256GB model. However, the official pricing details will be announced at Wednesday's launch. It will be available via Amazon and Xiaomi's official website.