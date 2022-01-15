Xiaomi 11T Pro will be available in three storage options

Jan 15, 2022

Xiaomi 11T Pro tipped to cost between Rs. 40,000–Rs. 50,000 (Photo credit: Xiaomi India)

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the 11T Pro in India. In the latest development, MySmartPrice has reported that the handset will be available in three storage variants in India, with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The report also tipped the device to cost around Rs. 40,000. It will be launched in India on January 19.

Context Why does this story matter?

Dubbed "the Hyperphone," the 11T Pro will be Xiaomi's second phone in India with 120W fast-charging capability. The premium handset should be priced between Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 50,000 and is expected to strengthen the company's foothold in the Indian market.

The phone made its global debut last September and is set to rival the likes of the recently launched OnePlus 9RT here.

Display The handset features a 120Hz AMOLED display

Photo credit: Xiaomi India

The Xiaomi 11T Pro sports a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an IP68-rated build quality, and Harman Kardon-tuned dual stereo speakers. It has a rectangular camera module on the rear. The handset gets a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, a 395ppi pixel density, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Information It boasts a 108MP main camera

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro lens. Up front, it sports a 16MP (f/2.5) shooter for selfies and video calls.

Internals It packs 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support

Photo credit: Qualcomm

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Xiaomi 11T Pro; Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the Xiaomi 11T Pro in India will be announced at the time of its launch on January 19. However, it could start at Rs. 40,000. The handset will be up for grabs via Amazon India and the company's official website.