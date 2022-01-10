Xiaomi 11T Pro tipped to debut in India by February

Jan 10, 2022

Xiaomi's 'Hyperphone' is expected to go official in India by the end of this month

Xiaomi is gearing up to soon launch the new "Hyperphone" that was teased during the launch of the 11i HyperCharge in India. Now, according to tipster Yogesh Brar, the phone will make its debut in India by the end of this month. The handset is assumed to be a rebranded version of the 11T Pro that was launched in Europe last September.

Context Why does this story matter?

Xiaomi teased a phone dubbed "Hyperphone" at the launch of the 11i and 11i HyperCharge in India. The phone will be the company's second phone with 120W fast-charging support in the country.

Many believe the "Hyperphone" is nothing but the 11T Pro for India. It was launched globally in September last year.

It will be pitted against the likes of the OnePlus 9RT.

Display The device features a 120Hz screen

Xiaomi 11T Pro features a punch-hole cut-out at the top-center, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and an IP53-rated glass-aluminium body. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera unit. The device bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is offered in three color options.

Information It flaunts a 108MP main camera

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.4) telephoto macro lens. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals A Snapdragon 888 chip powers the handset

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is fueled by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, the handset boots Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Xiaomi 11T Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Xiaomi 11T Pro in India will be announced at the time of its launch by the end of January. For reference, in Europe, it starts at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 54,800).