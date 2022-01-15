Vivo Y21e debuts in India at Rs. 12,990

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 15, 2022, 12:58 pm 2 min read

Vivo Y21e is backed by a Snapdragon 680 chip (Photo credit: Vivo India)

Vivo has launched its latest budget-range handset, the Y21e, in India on Friday. The new addition to the company's Y-series will be up for grabs for Rs. 12,990 through Vivo's E-Store and retail outlets. As for the key highlights, it features an HD+ display, a 13MP main camera, a Snapdragon 680 chip, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vivo has added to its portfolio of budget-range handsets in India with the Y21e. The phone comes with features such as Eye Protection Mode, Multi Turbo 5.0 to enhance system performance, and Ultra Game Mode, among others, that are bound to make it a hit.

Feature-packed cost-effective phones have always been a favorite of Indians and the company expects to tap into that sentiment.

Display The handset is available in two colors

The Vivo Y21e features a waterdrop notch design, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has a rectangular camera unit on the rear. The handset gets a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Halo Full View in-cell display with a 60Hz refresh rate and is offered in Diamond Glow and Midnight Blue colors. Dimensions wise, the device is 8mm thick and weighs 182gm.

Information It sports a 13MP main camera

The Vivo Y21e sports a dual rear camera arrangement comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main shooter and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. On the front, the device has an 8MP (f/1.8) snapper for selfies and video calls.

Internals It is fueled by a Snapdragon 680 chip

The Vivo Y21e draws juice from a Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo Y21e: Pricing and availability

The Vivo Y21e is priced at Rs. 12,990 for the sole 3GB/64GB variant. It, however, carries an MRP of Rs. 16,990. It has been available for purchase through Vivo's E-store and retail outlets from January 14.