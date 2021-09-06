Vivo X70 series' global launch postponed; rescheduled for September 13

Vivo's latest flagship X70 series of smartphones is all set to debut in China on September 9. The line-up will include the X70, X70 Pro, and X7 Pro+ models. However, the global launch has now been delayed by three days i.e. instead of September 10, the handsets will now be introduced on September 13. The reason behind the postponement is unclear. Here's our roundup.

The phones will have a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Vivo X70 series will have a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. The X70 and X70 Pro will bear a 120Hz, 6.56-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) resolution and a 19.8:9 aspect ratio. The latter will come in Aurora Dawn and Cosmic Black colors. The X70 Pro+ will feature a 120Hz, 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED display.

The Pro models will boast a 50MP main camera

Vivo X70 will sport a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 12MP portrait lens. The X70 Pro will offer a similar arrangement but with a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP periscope lens. The X70 Pro+ will have a 50MP main lens, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, a 12MP portrait lens, and an 8MP periscope snapper. A 32MP selfie camera is expected.

They will provide up to 256GB of internal storage

The Vivo X70 and X70 Pro will be powered by an Exynos 1080/MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, whereas the X70 Pro+ will be backed by a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset. The trio will house a 4,400mAh, 4,450mAh, and 4,500mAh battery, respectively, with up to 55W wired fast-charging support. They will be loaded with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Vivo X70 series: Pricing and availability

Vivo will announce the official pricing and availability details of the X70 series at the time of the launch, which will happen in China on September 9 and globally on September 13. However, considering the specifications, the line-up might start at around Rs. 45,000.