Redmi Note 11S's leaked render reveals design and other features

Redmi Note 11S will feature a quad rear camera unit (Photo credit: Redmi)

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi Note 11S in India in the coming days. In the latest development, a render of the handset has surfaced online courtesy of Xiaomiui, revealing its design details and other features. As for the key highlights, it will sport a punch-hole design, a quad rear camera unit, and a MediaTek 5G processor.

The Redmi Note 11S will arrive in India as the next model in Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11 series. As compared to its predecessor, the Note 10S, the handset will offer an upgraded 108MP main camera, a new design, and a higher refresh rate screen.

It will be pitted against rivals such as Motorola Edge 20, Moto G60, and Realme 8 Pro.

The Redmi Note 11S will feature a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will sport a quad camera unit. The device may bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD or AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Redmi Note 11S will be equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP Samsung HM2 main sensor, an 8MP SONY IMX355 ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP OmniVision macro lens, and a 2MP bokeh sensor. On the front, it may sport a 13MP snapper.

The Redmi Note 11S will be fueled by a MediaTek 5G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it is expected to boot Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, it should offer support for 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.2.

The official pricing and availability details of the Redmi Note 11S will be announced at the time of its launch. However, going by the leaked specifications and features, it is likely to be priced under Rs. 20,000.