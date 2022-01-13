Redmi Note 11S teased in India, launch imminent

Jan 13, 2022

Redmi Note 11S's India launch teased (Photo credit: Redmi India)

Redmi has started teasing the arrival of a new Note-series smartphone, the Note 11S, in India. As per the teaser, the handset will come with a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 108MP main camera and most likely a plastic body. The device is also rumored to pack a 90Hz display and a MediaTek processor with 5G support.

Are you 𝑿c𝐈ted for a 𝑵𝒐𝒕𝒆-able step up? pic.twitter.com/fB2KRH70h8 — Redmi India - ια 1s com1ng! (@RedmiIndia) January 13, 2022

Context Why does this story matter?

The Redmi Note 11S will arrive as a successor to the Note 10S smartphone which was announced in India in May last year.

As per the teaser, the upcoming model will boast an upgraded 108MP main camera as compared to its predecessor's 64MP snapper.

It will compete against the Motorola Edge 20, Moto G60, and Realme 8 Pro models.

Design and display The phone will have a Full-HD+ display

The Redmi Note 11S is likely to feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will have a quad camera unit. The handset may bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED or IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information A 13MP selfie camera is expected

The Redmi Note 11S will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP Samsung HM2 main sensor, an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide lens, a 2MP OV2A OmniVision macro snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor. Up front, there may be a 13MP selfie camera.

Internals It will be loaded with up to 8GB of RAM

The Redmi Note 11S is said to draw power from a MediaTek processor, likely the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It may boot Android 11 with the latest MIUI version on top and pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. The device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G connectivity.

Information Redmi Note 11S: Pricing and availability

Redmi will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Note 11S smartphone at the time of the launch, which will happen soon. However, considering the rumored specifications, it may cost around Rs. 20,000 in India.