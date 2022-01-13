Vivo Y21e's specifications and renders leaked

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 13, 2022, 07:11 pm 2 min read

Vivo Y21e will feature a waterdrop notch design (Photo credit: 91mobiles)

Vivo is gearing up to introduce another Y-series smartphone in India, called the Y21e. In the latest development, 91mobiles, in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, has revealed the design and key specifications of the device. As for the key highlights, it will feature an HD+ display, a 13MP main camera, a Snapdragon 680 chip, and boot Android 12.

The Vivo Y21e is the company's upcoming budget-range smartphone in India. Although there has been no official announcement regarding its launch, it is expected to debut in the coming weeks.

The Y21e is expected to share some of its hardware as well as design features with the Y33T, which was launched in India earlier this week.

The Vivo Y21e will feature a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will sport a rectangular camera unit. It will bear a 6.51-inch HD+ screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and will be offered in White and Blue color options. Dimensions wise, the device will be 8mm thick and weigh 182 grams.

The Vivo Y21e will be equipped with a dual rear camera module comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. On the front, it will sport an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo Y21e will be powered by a Snapdragon 680 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Type-C port.

The official pricing and availability details of the Vivo Y21e will be announced at the time of its launch. However, going by the leaked specifications, it is expected to cost around Rs. 15,000.