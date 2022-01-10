Vivo Y33T, with Snapdragon 680 processor, launched at Rs. 19,000

Jan 10, 2022

Vivo Y33T launched in India in two color options

Vivo has launched its new Y-series smartphone, the Y33T, in India. The handset carries a price-tag of Rs. 18,990 and will be available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, and Vivo India's online store. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a 90Hz display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 680 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Vivo Y33T arrives as one of the first smartphones to feature Qualcomm's recently-announced Snapdragon 680 processor.

The handset brings a couple of upgrades over the Vivo Y21T model, including a higher resolution selfie camera and more built-in RAM.

It will rival the Moto G71 5G, Realme 8i, Redmi Note 10S, and Samsung Galaxy M32 models in India.

Design and display The phone has a Full-HD+ LCD display

The Vivo Y33T features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera module. The handset bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 90.6% screen-to-body ratio. It is offered in Midday Dream and Mirror Black color options.

Information It sports a 50MP main camera

The Vivo Y33T is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals It boots Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 11

The Vivo Y33T draws power from a Snapdragon 680 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM (plus 4GB of extended RAM) and 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo Y33T: Pricing and availability

The Vivo Y33T is priced at Rs. 18,990 for the solo 8GB/128GB model in India. The handset will go on sale from today i.e. January 10 via Flipkart, Amazon, Vivo India's e-store, and other partner channels.