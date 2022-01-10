Samsung Galaxy S21 FE debuts in India at Rs. 55,000

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 10, 2022, 03:55 pm 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launched in India in four color options

Samsung has launched its new Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) in India. The handset starts at Rs. 54,999 and will go on sale from tomorrow i.e. January 11 with an introductory cashback offer that brings the effective cost down to Rs. 49,999. As for the highlights, it comes with a Dynamic AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and an Exynos 2100 chipset.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Galaxy S21 FE arrives as Samsung India's first flagship smartphone of 2022. It offers a new contour-cut design, a "pro-grade" camera, a powerful Exynos 2100 processor, and an impressive display.

It costs almost the same as Galaxy S20 FE 5G, which was announced at Rs. 55,999 in India. The S21 FE will rival other premium smartphones like the OnePlus 9RT and iPhone 13.

Design and display The phone has a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is available in White, Lavender, Graphite, and Olive colors

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE features a punch-hole design, slim bezels, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, Dolby Atmos sound support, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and 1,200-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in four color options.

Information It is equipped with a 32MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper with 3x optical and 30x "Space Zoom" support. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) camera.

Internals It runs on One UI 4.0 based on Android 12

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is powered by an Exynos 2100 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 12-based One UI 4.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is priced at Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 58,999 for the 8GB/256GB version. It will go on sale from tomorrow, i.e. January 11 via Amazon, Samsung's official website, and other partner channels. Samsung is also offering a Rs. 5,000 cashback offer on HDFC Bank card transactions till January 17, bringing the effective starting cost to Rs. 49,999.