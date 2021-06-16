Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's 3C listing reveals 25W fast-charging support

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to go official as early as August this year. Among the flood of leaks coming in, SamMobile has now spotted the handset on China's 3C certification site with model number SM-G9900. The 3C listing reveals that the Galaxy S21 FE will offer 25W wired fast-charging and 5G support - similar to the vanilla Galaxy S21 model.

Design and display

It will bear a 6.41-inch Super AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to feature an IP68-rated body with a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will pack a rectangular triple camera module. The device shall sport a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information

There will be a 12MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will get a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto shooter. For selfies and video calls, it will have a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals

The phone will be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. The handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE had reportedly seen some delay due to production-related issues but fresh details suggest that the handset is back on track to go official in August this year. It is also tipped to be priced at around KRW 700,000 (roughly Rs. 46,000).