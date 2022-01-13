Sony launches its flagship wireless earbuds at Rs. 20,000

Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS earphones launched in India (Photo credit: Sony India)

Sony has launched its flagship truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, the WF-1000XM4, in India. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 19,999 and will be available for purchase from January 16 onwards. The earphones come with an IPX4 rated build quality, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Sony's new Integrated Processor V1, LDAC support, and up to eight hours of battery life per charge with ANC on.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 was first announced in the global markets in June last year and succeeds the WF-1000XM3 TWS earphones.

Comparatively, it reduces the background noises by 40%, offers an improved ear fit, and carries a slightly higher price-tag.

It will compete against some premium wireless earphones like Apple's AirPods 3rd generation and Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 sports an ergonomic design to offer a stable fit. It also has an IPX4 rating for water resistance, touch controls, and a bone-conduction sensor. The earbuds come with 'Noise Isolation Earbud Tips' made from a unique polyurethane foam material. They maximize the contact area between the earbuds and the ear canal, eliminate gaps, and provide better sound insulation and noise reduction.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 is equipped with the company's Integrated Processor V1 which improves noise-canceling performance, a new 6mm audio driver unit with increased magnet volume, and dual noise sensing microphones. It also features an Automatic Wind Noise Reduction mode, Ambient Sound mode, Adaptive Sound Control, and Speak-to-Chat function. The earphones support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, wireless Hi-Res Audio over LDAC codec, and 360-degree Reality Audio.

On a single charge, the Sony WF-1000XM4 can last up to eight hours with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) on and up to 12 hours with ANC off. With a 5-minute charge, the earbuds can provide one hour of playback time. With the charging-cum-carry case, users can get up to 16 hours of additional battery life. The case also supports Qi wireless charging.

In India, the Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS earphones carry a price-tag of Rs. 19,999. It will be up for grabs via both online as well as offline stores from January 16 onwards.