This is how Moto G Stylus 2022 will look like

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 13, 2022, 05:39 pm 2 min read

Moto G Stylus 2022's renders leaked in gold color option (Photo credit: 91mobiles)

Motorola is expected to launch the 2022 version of its Moto G Stylus smartphone in the coming weeks. Now, 91mobiles has leaked the renders of the handset, revealing a punch-hole design, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual microphones, and a stylus housing. The report also claims that the device will feature a Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor and a 4,500mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Moto G Stylus 2022's latest renders fall in line with the previously leaked images, suggesting it to be offered in at least two color options.

However, the processor and battery capacity details mentioned by 91mobiles contradict the recent leak, which claims that the device will be fueled by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display The phone will have a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

Photo credit: OnLeaks and Prepp.in

The Moto G Stylus 2022 will feature a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel, a dedicated stylus slot at the bottom, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full-HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in black and gold colors.

Information It will sport a 50MP main camera

The Moto G Stylus 2022 will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor with quad-pixel technology, an 8MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP macro or depth lens. For selfies and video calling, there may be a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals It will run on Android 12 operating system

Photo credit: Qualcomm

The Moto G Stylus 2022 will be powered by a Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12 OS and pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto G Stylus 2022: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Moto G Stylus 2022 will be announced at the time of the launch. However, considering the leaked specifications, the handset is likely to cost around Rs. 30,000 in India.