This is how Moto G Stylus 2022 will look like
Motorola is expected to launch the 2022 version of its Moto G Stylus smartphone in the coming weeks. Now, 91mobiles has leaked the renders of the handset, revealing a punch-hole design, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual microphones, and a stylus housing. The report also claims that the device will feature a Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor and a 4,500mAh battery.
Why does this story matter?
- The Moto G Stylus 2022's latest renders fall in line with the previously leaked images, suggesting it to be offered in at least two color options.
- However, the processor and battery capacity details mentioned by 91mobiles contradict the recent leak, which claims that the device will be fueled by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery.
The phone will have a 90Hz Full-HD+ display
The Moto G Stylus 2022 will feature a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel, a dedicated stylus slot at the bottom, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full-HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in black and gold colors.
It will sport a 50MP main camera
The Moto G Stylus 2022 will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor with quad-pixel technology, an 8MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP macro or depth lens. For selfies and video calling, there may be a 16MP front-facing camera.
It will run on Android 12 operating system
The Moto G Stylus 2022 will be powered by a Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12 OS and pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.
Moto G Stylus 2022: Pricing and availability
The official pricing and availability details of the Moto G Stylus 2022 will be announced at the time of the launch. However, considering the leaked specifications, the handset is likely to cost around Rs. 30,000 in India.