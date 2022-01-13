Explained: Why COVID-19 precautions are required if Omicron is 'mild'

Jan 13, 2022

The central government on Wednesday warned that Omicron is "not a common cold."

Claims that the Omicron variant causes a milder COVID-19 than earlier strains of the coronavirus have sparked a debate around the associated risk. Many people are now questioning the government's push for extreme precautionary measures against the virus. Everyone would eventually be infected since the variant is highly transmissible, some argue. However, experts have cautioned against such views on the variant.

India has been witnessing a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases for the last few weeks.

The surge is believed to be driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

"It is not so simple, and neither should it be taken so lightly," it had said.

Mutation More infections may cause more mutations

More infections may give the virus more opportunities to mutate, experts have warned. Further mutations may lead to the emergence of more virulent variants in the future. "SARS-CoV-2 has surprised us in many different ways over the past two years, and we have no way of predicting the evolutionary trajectory of this virus," David Ho—a professor of microbiology and immunology at Columbia University—told Reuters.

Vaccination Omicron dangerous for unvaccinated: WHO

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Wednesday that Omicron is more dangerous for those who remain unvaccinated. A large section of the global population is yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19, most due to the non-availability of shots in low-income nations. Thus, experts warn that people with milder symptoms could infect people who are at risk of severe illness.

Quote Everyone will be exposed, but later is better: Expert

Virus expert Michel Nussenzweig of Rockefeller University told Reuters, "Sooner or later everyone will be exposed, but later is better." He elaborated that better medicines and vaccines are expected to be available at later stages in the pandemic.

Healthcare High transmissibility may overburden healthcare system

Experts have also warned that the high transmissibility of Omicron may cause tremendous strain on the healthcare infrastructure. Notably, the ongoing COVID-19 wave in the United States and the United Kingdom overwhelmed the healthcare system with record hospitalizations. In India, 93.6% of hospital beds are currently vacant across 15 states and union territories, according to Hindustan Times.

Information Omicron's long-term impact unknown

Another reason to take precautions against the virus is the lack of data on the long-term effects of Omicron. Thus, underestimating Omicron could put people at risk of "long COVID-19," as witnessed in previous variants. The "silent" effects of Omicron also remain unknown.

India India's Omicron tally near 5.5K mark

Meanwhile, India's tally of Omicron cases has reached 5,488, with cases being detected in 28 states and union territories. The worst-affected regions include Maharashtra (1,367 Omicron cases), Rajasthan (792) Delhi (549), Kerala (486), Karnataka (479), West Bengal (294), Uttar Pradesh (275), Telangana (260), Gujarat (236), and Tamil Nadu (185). Overall, a total of 2,162 patients infected with Omicron have recovered, migrated, or been discharged.