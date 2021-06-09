Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS earbuds, with ANC and LDAC support, launched

Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS earbuds launched in the global markets

Japanese tech giant Sony has launched its latest true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, called the Sony WF-1000XM4 in the global markets. It comes with advanced features like Active Noise Cancelation (ANC), high-resolution LDAC Bluetooth codec support, 360 Reality Audio, Qi wireless charging, and an improved battery life of 8 hours per charge with ANC turned on. Here's our roundup.

Design

The earphones have IPX4 water resistance

The Sony WF-1000XM4 has a new ergonomic design aimed at offering a stable fit. The earbud tips are made of polyurethane foam material, which enables better sound insulation and noise reduction by eliminating gaps between the earbud tip and ear canal. It also has an IPX4 rating for water resistance, touch controls, and is available in Black and Silver colors.

Features

The earbuds pack a Sony V1 chipset

The Sony WF-1000XM4 is equipped with a Sony V1 chip, which is touted to improve the noise canceling performance as well as the overall audio quality. It also has two noise sensing microphones per earbud, an Automatic Wind Noise Reduction mode, and a newly designed 6mm driver that provides improved performance in low frequencies. With LDAC compatibility, the WF-1000XM4 also supports wireless High-Resolution Audio.

Battery life

You get eight hours of playtime with ANC enabled

The Sony WF-1000XM4 offers up to 24 hour battery life with ANC enabled. On a single charge, you get eight hours of playtime while the carry-cum-charging case provides two additional charges. The case also supports Qi wireless charging. The earbuds are backed by Bluetooth 5.2 and support DSEE Extreme audio upscaling as well as all the popular audio formats like SBC, AAC, and LDAC.

Information

Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS earphones: Pricing and availability

The Sony WF-1000XM4 carries a price-tag of $279 (roughly Rs. 20,400). It will go on sale later this month in all the leading markets like the US and UK. The premium earbuds are also expected to arrive in India in the coming weeks.