When, where to watch Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara...' on OTT

The period action drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan and Nidhhi Agerwal , has made its way to OTT platforms nearly a month after its theatrical release. The film, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and later saw Jyothi Krishna take over some directorial duties, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. It was released in theaters on July 24, 2025, but failed to live up to box office expectations despite extensive promotion.

Box office performance Box office collection and critical reception Despite high expectations, Hari Hara Veera Mallu failed to make a significant impact at the box office. The film reportedly earned ₹84.3 crore net in India and ₹113.85 crore worldwide, which is considerably below expectations considering its scale and budget. Critics and fans had several complaints about the film, including weak visual effects and a disjointed screenplay, especially in the second half.

Theatrical clash Competition during the theatrical release and Kalyan's promotional efforts During its theatrical run, Hari Hara Veera Mallu faced stiff competition from other releases. It clashed with Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom and the mythological animated film Mahavatar Narasimha. The OTT release now gives the film a chance to reach a wider audience who may have missed it in theaters. Despite its struggles, the film was notable for Kalyan's active participation in promotions, a departure from his usual approach.