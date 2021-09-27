Vivo X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ prices in India tipped

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 27, 2021, 12:00 am

India-specific Vivo X70 series might not include the vanilla X70 model

Vivo is gearing up to launch its latest flagship X70 series of smartphones in India on September 30. Now, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has leaked the pricing details of the X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ models. Accordingly, the former will be offered in two variants with a starting cost of Rs. 46,990, whereas the latter will be available in a single configuration at Rs. 69,990.

Design and display

The phones have a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Vivo X70 and X70 Pro+ sport a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The former bears a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 19.8:9 aspect ratio, whereas the latter flaunts a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The duo offers a 120Hz screen refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Cameras

They boast a 50MP main camera

The Vivo X70 Pro features a quad camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.75) primary snapper, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 12MP (f/2.0) telephoto sensor, and an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope lens. The X70 Pro+ has a 50MP (f/1.6) main sensor, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 12MP (f/1.6) telephoto snapper, and an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope sensor. For selfies, they have a 32MP (f/2.5) camera.

Internals

The X70 Pro+ provides wired and wireless fast-charging support

The Vivo X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset, respectively, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The X70 Pro packs a 4,450mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support, while the Pro+ model houses a 4,500mAh battery with 55W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support.

Pocket-pinch

Vivo X70 Pro and X70 Pro+: Pricing and availability

As per the latest leak, the Vivo X70 Pro may cost Rs. 46,990 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 54,990 for the 12GB/256GB version. The X70 Pro+ will be priced at Rs. 69,990 for the 12GB/256GB solo variant. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handsets will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place on September 30.