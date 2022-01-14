OnePlus 9RT debuts in India at Rs. 43,000

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 14, 2022, 05:46 pm 3 min read

OnePlus 9RT is backed by a Snapdragon 888 chip (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus has introduced the much-anticipated 9RT model in India. The handset was first launched in China last October. It starts at Rs. 42,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model. As for the key highlights, it features a 120Hz display, a 50MP main camera, and a Snapdragon 888 chip. Alongside the 9RT, the OnePlus Buds Z2 have also been announced.

Context Why does this story matter?

OnePlus 9RT arrives as the company's first smartphone for the year 2022 in India. Ever since its debut in China last October, the Indian smartphone market has been looking forward to the introduction of this premium smartphone.

It comes with top-tier features such as Warp Charge 65T, advanced cooling, and 600Hz touch sampling rate, among others to take on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

Display The handset features a 120Hz screen

Photo credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus 9RT features a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It has a triple camera unit on the rear. The handset gets a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is offered in Nano Silver and Hacker Black color options.

Information It sports a 16MP selfie camera

The OnePlus 9RT is equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) main shooter, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. Up front, it sports a 16MP (f/2.4) snapper for selfies and video calls.

Internals A Snapdragon 888 chip powers the device

Photo credit: Qualcomm

The OnePlus 9RT draws juice from an octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 12 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Earbuds OnePlus Buds Z2 offers up to 40dB Active Noise Cancellation

Photo credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus Buds Z2 had made its debut in the US and Europe last December. It features an in-ear design, touch controls, and IP55-rated dust and water resistance. The earbuds have 11mm bass-tuned dynamic drivers, Active Noise Cancellation (up to 40dB), three microphones, ultra-low latency, and Dolby Atmos support. The Buds Z2 provides up to five hours of playback per charge with ANC on.

Information OnePlus 9RT: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus 9RT is priced at Rs. 42,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs. 46,999 for the 12GB/256GB model. Sale starts January 17 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 4,000 will be available on select phones. The Buds Z2 carries a price-tag of Rs. 4,999.