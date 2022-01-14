OnePlus 10 Pro sold out within a second in China

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 14, 2022, 11:24 am 2 min read

OnePlus 10 Pro receives good response in its first flash sale (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus 10 Pro is off to a flying start in China. The company has revealed that on its first day of sale, the flagship handset was sold out 'in a second.' The tech giant has not revealed the total number of units sold but it did confirm a net profit of CNY 100 million (roughly Rs. 117 crore), according to Gizmochina.

Context Why does this story matter?

The OnePlus 10 Pro had debuted earlier this week as the company's most advanced smartphone ever. It entered the market with a brand-new design and top-tier hardware.

The phone has managed to legitimize the hype surrounding it as per the first sale numbers. It is expected to arrive in the global markets, including India, around March-April.

Display The handset sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ display

Photo credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus 10 Pro sports a punch-hole cut-out on the top-left corner, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It has a triple camera module on the rear. The handset gets a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,300-nits of peak brightness. It is available in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest color options.

Information It boasts a 50MP ultra-wide camera

The OnePlus 10 Pro flaunts a triple rear camera arrangement comprising a 48MP main shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto lens. Up front, it sports a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Internals It is fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

Photo credit: XDA Developers

The OnePlus 10 Pro draws juice from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 in China. It will boot OxygenOS 12 in the global markets. The handset houses a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support.

Information OnePlus 10 Pro: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus 10 Pro carries a price-tag of CNY 4,699 (around Rs. 54,700) for the 8GB/128GB variant, CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 58,200) for the 8GB/256GB model, and CNY 5,299 (approximately Rs. 61,700) for the 12GB/256GB variant.