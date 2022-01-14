OnePlus 10 Pro sold out within a second in China
OnePlus 10 Pro is off to a flying start in China. The company has revealed that on its first day of sale, the flagship handset was sold out 'in a second.' The tech giant has not revealed the total number of units sold but it did confirm a net profit of CNY 100 million (roughly Rs. 117 crore), according to Gizmochina.
Why does this story matter?
- The OnePlus 10 Pro had debuted earlier this week as the company's most advanced smartphone ever. It entered the market with a brand-new design and top-tier hardware.
- The phone has managed to legitimize the hype surrounding it as per the first sale numbers. It is expected to arrive in the global markets, including India, around March-April.
The handset sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ display
The OnePlus 10 Pro sports a punch-hole cut-out on the top-left corner, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It has a triple camera module on the rear. The handset gets a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,300-nits of peak brightness. It is available in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest color options.
It boasts a 50MP ultra-wide camera
The OnePlus 10 Pro flaunts a triple rear camera arrangement comprising a 48MP main shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto lens. Up front, it sports a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls.
It is fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip
The OnePlus 10 Pro draws juice from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 in China. It will boot OxygenOS 12 in the global markets. The handset houses a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support.
OnePlus 10 Pro: Pricing and availability
The OnePlus 10 Pro carries a price-tag of CNY 4,699 (around Rs. 54,700) for the 8GB/128GB variant, CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 58,200) for the 8GB/256GB model, and CNY 5,299 (approximately Rs. 61,700) for the 12GB/256GB variant.