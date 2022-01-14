Moto Edge 30 Pro may arrive as rebranded Edge X30

Moto Edge 30 Pro may arrive as rebranded Edge X30

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 14, 2022, 12:25 am 2 min read

Moto Edge 30 Pro is said to be the global version of Moto Edge X30 (Photo credit: Gizchina)

Motorola is working to launch a new Moto Edge 30 Pro model in the international markets. In the latest development, the device has been spotted on the NBTC certification website bearing model number XT2201-1. The phone is expected to be a rebranded version of the Moto Edge X30, which was launched in China with model number XT2201-2.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Moto Edge X30 had debuted as the first smartphone to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Since then, smartphone enthusiasts have been waiting to get their hands on the handset.

Going by the almost identical model numbers, it is likely that the Edge 30 Pro will be a rebranded Edge X30. It is expected to debut in India by April.

Display The handset will have a 144Hz screen

Photo credit: Motorola

The Moto Edge 30 Pro will feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will sport a cylindrical camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 700-nits of peak brightness, and HDR10+ support. It should be available in Black and Pearl White color options.

Information It will boast a 60MP selfie camera

The Moto Edge 30 Pro will be equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement comprising a 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it will have a 60MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will house a 5,000mAh battery

Photo credit: XDA Developers

The Moto Edge 30 Pro will draw juice from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. At the heart, it will boot Android 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast-charging. The handset will also offer support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto Edge 30 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Moto Edge 30 Pro will be announced at the time of its launch. For reference, the Moto Edge X30 starts at CNY 3,199 (around Rs. 37,200) in China.