Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's key specifications revealed

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's key specifications revealed

Rizwan Choudhury Mail Jan 19, 2022, 02:56 pm 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's renders and specifications leaked (Photo credit: MySmartPrice)

Samsung is expected to announce its Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra smartphones in early February. In the latest development, the top-end S22 Ultra model has appeared in a fresh leak by MySmartPrice which reveals the renders and key specifications of the phone. It will come in at least four colors and sport a 120Hz screen, an Exynos 2200 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

The S22 Ultra will be Samsung's next-generation flagship smartphone, competing with premium models such as the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Google Pixel 6 Pro.

The handset will be an amalgamation of S-series' top-tier hardware along with the design and productivity features of the Note line-up.

It is expected to offer major improvements over its predecessor in terms of display, camera, performance, and productivity.

Design and display It will have a 120Hz screen with LTPO technology

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will sport an 'armor' aluminium frame (Photo credit: MySmartPrice)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will sport a bezel-less design with a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center, in-screen fingerprint sensor, and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It will have a metal and glass build with a quad camera module on the rear. The device will rock a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3088 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display which will refresh at 1-120Hz and support the new S Pen stylus.

Cameras It will flaunt a 108MP primary shooter

(Photo credit: MySmartPrice)

The S22 Ultra will have a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 10MP (f/4.9) periscope zoom lens with 10x optical zoom, a 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper. The selfie shooter will be a 40 MP (f/2.2) unit. The phone will likely support 8K recording at 30fps via the main camera with 12-bit HDR recording and auto-frame rate support.

Internals It will boot One UI 4.1 based on Android 12

(Photo credit: Samsung)

Based on the region, the S22 Ultra will be powered by an Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It will run Android 12-based One UI 4.1 and sport a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and 5G connectivity will be supported by the device.

Information Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be announced at the time of launch, which is expected to happen on February 8. However, based on the specifications, the phone could cost around Rs. 90,000 in India.