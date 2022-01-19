Xiaomi 11T Pro debuts in India at Rs. 40,000

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 19, 2022, 01:27 pm 2 min read

Xiaomi 11T Pro is backed by a Snapdragon 888 chip (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has launched the much-anticipated 11T Pro model in India. The phone starts at Rs. 39,999 and will be available for purchase starting today at 2pm via Mi.com, Mi Home, Amazon, and partner retail outlets. As for the key highlights, it features a 10-bit, 120Hz display, a 108MP main camera, a Snapdragon 888 chip, Harman Kardon-tuned speakers, and 120W fast-charging support.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is the company's second phone in India to offer 120W fast-charging support. Dubbed as the "Hyperphone," this premium handset was first teased during the launch of the 11i HyperCharge and has been making headlines since then.

It takes on rivals such as the OnePlus 9RT and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with top-tier features and a competitive price-tag.

Display The handset features a 120Hz screen

Photo credit: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi 11T Pro has a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit. The handset gets a 6.67-inch Full HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and 10-bit color support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is offered in Celestial Magic, Meteorite Black, and Moonlight White colors.

Information It flaunts a 108MP main camera

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup including a 108MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) tele-macro snapper. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support

Photo credit: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. At the heart, it boots Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch Xiaomi 11T Pro: Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi 11T Pro starts at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and goes up to Rs. 43,999 for the 12GB/256GB model. It will be up for grabs from 2pm today via mi.com, Mi Home, Amazon India, and other retail outlets. Buyers can avail an additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 5,000 instant discount via Citi Bank cards.