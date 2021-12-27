Technology TECNO launches its first 5G smartphone with Dimensity 900 SoC

TECNO launches its first 5G smartphone with Dimensity 900 SoC

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 27, 2021, 11:51 am

TECNO POVA 5G unveiled in Aether Black color option

TECNO has launched its first 5G smartphone, the POVA 5G. The handset carries a price-tag of $289 (roughly Rs. 21,700) and comes with a 120Hz display, a 50MP triple rear camera unit, a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery. It also offers 3GB of virtual RAM support, expanding the onboard 8GB RAM to up to 11GB.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The POVA 5G arrives as TECNO's first 5G-ready smartphone. It will offer fair competition to sub-Rs. 25,000 smartphones with some impressive hardware. The phone will attract buyers with a massive 120Hz display, a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity processor, a 50MP main camera along with impressive features like 4K time-lapse, and a solid 6,000mAh battery that is touted to provide 11 hours of gaming.

Design and display The phone has a Full-HD+ display

The TECNO POVA 5G features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera module. The handset bears a 6.95-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a pixel density of 480ppi. It is offered in at least Aether Black color option.

Information It sports a 12MP selfie camera

The TECNO POVA 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary snapper, and a tertiary "AI" lens. For selfies, it has a 12MP front-facing camera. The device offers photography features like panorama and 4K time-lapse.

Internals It boots HiOS based on Android 11

The TECNO POVA 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based HiOS and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information TECNO POVA 5G: Pricing and availability

The TECNO POVA 5G is reportedly priced at $289 (around Rs. 21,700) for its solo 8GB/128GB model. However, TECNO is yet to provide any official confirmation regarding the handset's pricing and availability details.