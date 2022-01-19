Realme 9 Pro, 9 Pro+ to cost above Rs. 15,000

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 19, 2022, 11:18 am 2 min read

Realme 9 Pro will be backed by a Snapdragon 695 chip (Photo credit: @OnLeaks and @Smartprix)

Just hours after the launch of the 9i, Realme has teased the arrival of two new 9-series smartphones, the 9 Pro and the 9 Pro+, in India. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has also confirmed the launch of the devices. In an interview with 91mobiles, he has revealed that the phones will be priced above Rs. 15,000.

Context Why does this story matter?

With the introduction of the 9i, it seems that the floodgates have opened for the rest of the 9-series handsets to make their way into India. The 9 Pro and 9 Pro+, along with two other 9-series smartphones, are expected to be announced by February.

The 9-series will further increase the company's presence in the budget segment.

Display The handsets will sport a punch-hole design

Photo credit: @OnLeaks and @Smartprix

Realme 9 Pro will have a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The 9 Pro+ is expected to feature the same design as well. The former will bear a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display while the latter is said to offer a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen. The handsets will likely have a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras The 9 Pro will boast a 64MP main camera

The Realme 9 Pro will flaunt a triple rear camera arrangement comprising a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP tertiary lens. Up front, it will sport a 16MP snapper. Details about the camera of 9 Pro+ are scarce but it is likely to feature a triple camera module with a 50MP primary shooter and two other unspecified sensors.

Internals The 9 Pro will pack a 5,000mAh battery

Photo credit: Qualcomm

Realme 9 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage while details about the 9 Pro+'s chipset are unknown as of now. The former will house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support while the latter may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging. The handsets may boot Android 12-based Realme UI.

Information Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ will be announced at the time of their launch in the coming days. As per Sheth, the phones will cost more than Rs. 15,000.