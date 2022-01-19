OnePlus ends software support for 6 and 6T smartphones

Rizwan Choudhury Mail Jan 19, 2022, 12:35 am 2 min read

OnePlus 6 and 6T models will no longer receive software updates (Photo credit: Notebookcheck.net)

OnePlus has confirmed via a post in the company's community forum that it will no longer provide software support for its OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones which were released in 2018. The 6 and 6T have received three major software updates and three years of security updates until 2021. Their last update was OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11.

Context Why does this story matter?

Since the 3 and 3T handsets, OnePlus has limited the software support to three years. This means that each OnePlus flagship is entitled to three major Android updates and three years of security patches.

The OnePlus 6 and 6T were announced as flagship offerings in 2018 and have received three yearly updates, around 60 Closed Beta builds, and over 30 Open Beta builds.

Design and display Both the phones feature an AMOLED screen

(Photo credit: OnePlus)

Both the OnePlus 6 and 6T have a glass back and an aluminium frame with a wide notch on the former and a waterdrop cut-out on the latter. The vanilla 6 sports a 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) AMOLED screen and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor whereas the 6T features a 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Information They have a 16MP front camera

The OnePlus 6 and 6T share the same rear camera setup comprising a 16MP (f/1.7) primary shooter, aided by an additional 20MP (f/1.7) secondary shooter and dual-LED flash. For selfies and video calling, they have a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Both the devices support 20W fast-charging

(Photo credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus 6 and 6T are backed by a Snapdragon 845 processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The former has a 3,300mAh battery, while the latter packs a 3,700mAh battery. Both the devices support 20W fast-charging. For connectivity, they offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.