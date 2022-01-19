OnePlus 9RT receives camera optimizations with first update in India

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 19, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

OnePlus 9RT gets December 2021 Android security patch via update (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus has started rolling out a new update for the 9RT smartphone in India. As per the changelog, the firmware improves the abnormal display issue, system stability as well as bumps up the Android security patch level to December 2021. It also optimizes network-related VoWi-Fi stability along with some camera features, including UI display effect of Movie Mode and super anti-shake function effect.

Context Why does this story matter?

OnePlus 9RT was launched in India on January 14 and within a couple of days, the device has started receiving its first software update in the country.

The firmware improves the device's system and network stability, fixes some issues, introduces the December security patch, and optimizes some camera features.

It will receive the latest Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update in March or April.

According to Gadgets 360, the latest Android update for the OnePlus 9RT in India carries version number MT2111export_11_A.03_2022011122390173. It has a file size of 167MB and is being released in a staged manner via OTA (over-the-air) method. To check for the new firmware, you can go to Settings >System >System updates. If the update has arrived for your handset, simply download and install.

Design and display The handset boasts a 120Hz E4 AMOLED screen

Photo credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus 9RT has a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels and an under-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a vertically-aligned triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Dimensions-wise, it measures 8.3mm in thickness and weighs 198.5g.

Information It has a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus 9RT features a triple camera arrangement on the rear comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Under the hood It is backed by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset

Photo credit: Qualcomm

The OnePlus 9RT draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, it offers support for Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.