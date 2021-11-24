OnePlus RT is expected to debut in India in December

Written by Mudit Dube Twitter Published on Nov 24, 2021, 01:32 pm

OnePlus RT will be offered in at least two color options

OnePlus RT, which is rumored to be a rebadged version of the 9RT, is expected to go official in India next month i.e. December, according to 91mobiles. Alongside the smartphone, the new OnePlus Buds Z2 with ANC technology will also be announced. The OnePlus RT has already bagged BIS certification in the country, suggesting that its arrival is right around the corner.

Context

Why does this story matter?

OnePlus RT will be the company's last smartphone in India this year and it will arrive here as a successor to the OnePlus 9R, which is a more affordable version of the flagship OnePlus 9. It will aim to attract buyers with high-end specifications like a 120Hz display, a top-tier Snapdragon 888 processor, and 65W fast-charging support.

Design and display

The phone will have a punch-hole design

The OnePlus RT will sport a punch-hole notch on the top-left corner with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a rectangular camera unit. The handset will feature a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It will be available in Nano Silver and Hacker Black colors.

Information

Up front, a 16MP camera will be available

The OnePlus RT will be equipped with a triple rear camera module, comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) Sony IMX766 main sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies, it will get a 16MP (f/2.4) snapper on the front.

Internals

It will pack a 4,500mAh battery

The OnePlus RT will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will likely boot Android 11 with ColorOS 11 on top and house a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The device will offer stereo speakers and support connectivity features like Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

OnePlus RT: Pricing and availability

In India, the OnePlus RT is tipped to be priced around Rs. 40,000. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of launch, which is expected to happen in December.