When will OnePlus 9RT receive OxygenOS 12 update in India?

Jan 16, 2022

OnePlus 9RT boots Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 in India (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus launched its new smartphone, the 9RT, in India on Friday. However, the handset comes with the old OxygenOS 11 user interface based on the Android 11 operating system. Now, OnePlus has announced it will release the latest Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 skin for the 9RT in India in March or April this year. The device will also get three years of Android updates.

Design and display The phone has a 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

The OnePlus 9RT features a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera module. The handset gets a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. Dimensions-wise, it measures 162.2x74.6x8.3mm and weighs 198.5g. It is offered in Nano Silver and Hacker Black colors.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 9RT is OnePlus's latest offering in India. It comes with "flagship-killer" specifications, including a top-tier Snapdragon processor, E4 AMOLED display, a 50MP main camera, and 65W fast-charging support.

However, it boots the old OxygenOS 11 UI based on Android 11, whereas its Chinese counterpart runs on the latest Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.

The device will keep receiving major Android updates till 2024.

Information It sports a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus 9RT is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals It is backed by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The OnePlus 9RT is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information OnePlus 9RT: Pricing and availability

In India, the OnePlus 9RT is priced at Rs. 42,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 46,999 for the 12GB/256GB version. It will go on sale from January 17 via OnePlus's official website as well as Amazon India.