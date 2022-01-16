OPPO Find X5 Pro tipped to feature Dimensity 9000 SoC

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 16, 2022, 07:17 pm 2 min read

OPPO Find X5 Pro tipped to be the first to sport Dimensity 9000 SoC (Photo credit: @OnLeaks x @prepp_in)

OPPO is gearing up to launch its latest Find X5 series of smartphones soon. The line-up may include the vanilla Find X5 and Find X5 Pro models. Now, ITHome has reported MediaTek will launch its flagship Dimensity 9000 SoC in February or March this year, and OPPO's upcoming flagship, the Find X5 Pro, will be the first to draw power from this new chipset.

Design and display The phone will flaunt a 120Hz QHD+ display

Photo credit: @OnLeaks x @prepp.in

The OPPO Find X5 Pro will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a protruding triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO 2.0 AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color and HDR10+ support, and 1,300-nits of peak brightness.

Context Why does this story matter?

The OPPO Find X5 series will arrive as the tech giant's next flagship range succeeding the Find X3 range of smartphones.

As per the leak, the Find X5 Pro may house MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9000 chipset: the world's first system-on-chip to use TSMC's 4nm architecture. It has even surpassed Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor in some benchmark results.

Information It will sport dual 50MP rear cameras

The OPPO Find X5 Pro will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP tertiary snapper. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals It will boot ColorOS 12 based on Android 12

Photo credit: MediaTek

The OPPO Find X5 Pro will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will boot Android 12-based ColorOS 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and 5G.

Information OPPO Find X5 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OPPO Find X5 Pro will be announced at the time of the launch, which may take place sometime in February or March this year. However, considering the specifications, it may cost around Rs. 80,000 in India.