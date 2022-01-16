iPhone SE 3's CAD-based renders show iPhone XR-like design

Apple is expected to launch the third generation of its iPhone SE model in spring this year. In the latest development, TenTechreview, in collaboration with Xleaks7, has leaked the CAD-based renders of the upcoming handset, revealing an iPhone XR-like design. The iPhone SE 3 will come with a wide notch housing the Face ID setup, rounded corners, and a single rear camera.

Context Why does this story matter?

The iPhone SE series is Apple's most affordable iPhone lineup available globally.

The iPhone SE 2022 model is estimated to have the potential to attract around 1.4 billion non-premium Android users and around 300 million iPhone users who use the older versions.

The latest leak suggests the handset will offer 5G support and will sport the thinnest bezels on any SE-series model so far.

Design and display The phone will have a 5.69-inch display

The iPhone SE 3 will feature Apple's traditional wide notch with slim bezels and rounded edges at the corners. The renders lack a Touch ID home button, meaning it could house a Face ID setup. The handset is said to bear a 5.69-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 138.4x67.3x7.3mm (8.2mm thick with camera bump).

Information It will sport a 12MP selfie camera

The iPhone SE 3 will be equipped with a single camera on the back, which could possibly be a 12MP sensor along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, there might be a 12MP front-facing camera.

Internals It will boot iOS 15 operating system

The iPhone SE 3 is likely to be powered by an A15 Bionic processor, paired with at least 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it may run on iOS 15 and pack a 2,821mAh battery with support for fast-charging. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Lightning port for charging.

Information iPhone SE 3: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the iPhone SE 3 will be announced at the time of the launch. However, considering the rumored specifications, the device is likely to cost around Rs. 45,000 in India.