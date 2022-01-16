OnePlus 10 Pro listed online; India launch imminent

OnePlus 10 Pro listed online; India launch imminent

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 16, 2022, 10:45 am 2 min read

OnePlus 10 Pro to be launched in India soon (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the 10 Pro, in China last week. In the latest development, the handset's listing has been spotted in an online listing (by tipster Mukul Sharma), hinting at its imminent launch in India. Separately, the OnePlus Nord CE 2's listing was also spotted online by Sharma, indicating its inching launch as well.

Design and display The phone has a 120Hz QHD+ display

Photo credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus 10 Pro features a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint reader. The device bears a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED screen with a QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,300-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black color options.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 10 Pro is the company's most advanced smartphone to date, succeeding the OnePlus 9 Pro model.

It comes with a redesigned rear panel, LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display, a Hasselblad-branded camera setup, Qualcomm's top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, as well as 80W wired fast-charging support.

The device has also bagged the BIS certification, suggesting it to arrive in India soon.

Information It sports a 50MP ultra-wide lens

The OnePlus 10 Pro is equipped with a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens with up to 150-degree Field-of-View, and an 8MP telephoto snapper with 3.3x optical zoom support. For selfies, there is a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals It offers 50W wireless fast-charging support

Photo credit: Qualcomm

The OnePlus 10 Pro draws power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information OnePlus 10 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus 10 Pro in India will be announced at the time of the launch. For reference, in China, the handset carries a starting price-tag of CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 55,000).