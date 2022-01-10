Realme GT Neo2 Dragon Ball Edition could debut in India

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 10, 2022, 11:12 am 2 min read

Realme had released the GT Neo2 Dragon Ball Z Edition in China on January 5. Now, the company's CMO Francis Wong has asked fans on Twitter if the smartphone should be launched in India and Europe. This seems like a ploy to build hype around the special color option for the GT Neo2, which was introduced in India in September.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Dragon Ball Z Edition of GT Neo2 is a popular model. In its first limited-time sale, 5,000 units of the handset were sold out in no time.

It will attract fans of Dragon Ball manga series and especially of Goku, the star character. The phone offers some custom themes and wallpapers along with a special back panel inspired by Goku's outfit.

Design and Display The device has an orange and blue back panel

The Realme GT Neo2 Dragon Ball Z Edition sports a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and HDR10+ support. It has a glass back with an orange and blue finish.

Information It flaunts a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT Neo2 Dragon Ball Z Edition sports a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) snapper.

Internals It packs a 5,000mAh battery

The Realme GT Neo2 Dragon Ball Z Edition is fueled by a Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme GT Neo2 Dragon Ball Z Edition: Pricing and availability

The Realme GT Neo2 Dragon Ball Z Edition's official price and availability details in India will be announced at the time of its launch. In China, the handset carries a price-tag of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,400).