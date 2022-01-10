Realme GT Neo2 Dragon Ball Edition could debut in India
Realme had released the GT Neo2 Dragon Ball Z Edition in China on January 5. Now, the company's CMO Francis Wong has asked fans on Twitter if the smartphone should be launched in India and Europe. This seems like a ploy to build hype around the special color option for the GT Neo2, which was introduced in India in September.
Why does this story matter?
- The Dragon Ball Z Edition of GT Neo2 is a popular model. In its first limited-time sale, 5,000 units of the handset were sold out in no time.
- It will attract fans of Dragon Ball manga series and especially of Goku, the star character. The phone offers some custom themes and wallpapers along with a special back panel inspired by Goku's outfit.
The device has an orange and blue back panel
The Realme GT Neo2 Dragon Ball Z Edition sports a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and HDR10+ support. It has a glass back with an orange and blue finish.
It flaunts a 64MP main camera
The Realme GT Neo2 Dragon Ball Z Edition sports a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) snapper.
It packs a 5,000mAh battery
The Realme GT Neo2 Dragon Ball Z Edition is fueled by a Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.
Realme GT Neo2 Dragon Ball Z Edition: Pricing and availability
The Realme GT Neo2 Dragon Ball Z Edition's official price and availability details in India will be announced at the time of its launch. In China, the handset carries a price-tag of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,400).