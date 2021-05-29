Nokia C20 Plus appears on Geekbench; key specifications leaked

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on May 29, 2021, 01:15 am

Nokia C20 Plus will be powered by a UNISOC chipset

HMD Global is gearing up to expand its C-series of smartphones with the Nokia C20 Plus and Nokia C30 models. In the latest development, the C20 Plus has appeared on the Geekbench platform, revealing some of its key specifications. As per the listing, the device will come with an entry-level UNISOC processor, 3GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. Here are more details.

Technicality

What is Geekbench and how does it rate processors?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform. It ranks chipsets based on their single-core and multi-core performances. While evaluating single-core performances, the platform runs a range of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. Multi-core scores are also calculated using the same procedure. The faster a processor performs the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.

Information

How much did the Nokia C20 Plus score on Geekbench?

The Geekbench listing of HMD Global's Nokia C20 Plus was uploaded on May 26. According to the listing, the handset has achieved a single-core score of 126 and a multi-core score of 476.

Design and display

The phone may have an HD+ display

The Nokia C20 Plus will feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, there will be a circular dual camera unit. The handset may sport a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is likely to miss out on a physical fingerprint scanner but face unlock should be available.

Information

An 8MP selfie snapper is expected

The Nokia C20 Plus will be equipped with a dual rear camera module comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary depth lens. For selfies and video calling, an 8MP front-facing snapper is expected.

Internals

It will house a 5,000mAh battery

The Nokia C20 Plus will be fueled by an octa-core UNISOC SC9863A processor, combined with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

Nokia C20 Plus: Pricing and availability

As of now, there is no information regarding the official pricing and availability of the Nokia C20 Plus smartphone. However, considering the rumored specifications, it is likely to cost under Rs. 10,000.