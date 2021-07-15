Nokia G20 goes on sale in India via Amazon

Last updated on Jul 15, 2021, 02:32 pm

Nokia G20, which went official in India earlier this month, has now gone on sale. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 12,999 and is up for purchase via Amazon and Nokia India's official website. The handset comes with a 6.5-inch display, quad rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, and a 5,050mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It sports an HD+ LCD screen

Nokia G20 measures 164.9x76mm and weighs 197 grams

The Nokia G20 features a splash-resistant body with a waterdrop notch design, a prominent bottom bezel, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a Google Assistant button. On the rear, it gets a circular quad camera unit. The device bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Night and Glacier color options.

Information

There is a 48MP main camera

The Nokia G20 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie shooter.

Internals

The phone runs on Android 11

The Nokia G20 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11 and houses a 5,050mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Nokia G20: Pricing and availability

The Nokia G20 is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the solo 4GB/64GB model. It is up for grabs via Amazon and Nokia's official website. Buyers can avail Rs. 500 discount with 'FLAT500' coupon code on the Nokia e-store.