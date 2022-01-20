Samsung Tab S8 Ultra and S22+ listed on NBTC website

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 20, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will have a notched display (Photo credit: @OnLeaks and @91mobiles)

Samsung is gearing up to launch its new Galaxy Tab S8 and the Galaxy S22 series. In the latest development, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and the Galaxy S22+ have been spotted on the NBTC website, suggesting an imminent launch of both the series. The tablet is listed on the website with the model number SM-X906B and the phone appeared with the number SM-S906E.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Galaxy S22+ are part of Samsung's upcoming flagship tablet and smartphone line-up, respectively. If the reports are to be believed, they are set to make their debut together on February 8.

The Tab S8 Ultra will be the company's most advanced tablet ever and will put it in a position to challenge Apple in the premium tablet segment.

Display The devices will have a 120Hz display

Photo credit: MySmartPrice

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will feature a notch on the top-center while the Galaxy S22+ will have a punch-hole display. Both will sport slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The former will bear a 14.6-inch WQXGA+ Super AMOLED screen, whereas the latter will get a 6.55-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. They will have a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras The Galaxy S22+ will have a 50MP main camera

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be equipped with a dual rear camera unit comprising a 13MP main sensor and a 6MP ultra-wide lens. Up front, it will have a 12MP primary snapper and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter. The Galaxy S22+ will feature a 50MP primary sensor, a 10MP telephoto lens, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 10MP selfie snapper.

Internals They will run on One UI 4.0

Photo credit: Samsung

The Galaxy Tab S8 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The Indian variant of Galaxy S22+ will be fueled by an Exynos 2200 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. They will boot Android 12-based One UI 4.0.

Information Samsung Tab S8 Ultra and Galaxy S22+: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Galaxy S22+ will be announced at the time of their launch. However, based on their leaked specifications, the former may cost around Rs. 90,000 and the latter around Rs. 75,000.